(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Downgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded (MKGAY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. (MKGAY) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get (MKGAY) alerts:

Shares of MKGAY stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36. (MKGAY) has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for (MKGAY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (MKGAY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.