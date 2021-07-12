Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.27. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

