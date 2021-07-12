Critical Comparison: 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) & Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cano Health and 1Life Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cano Health 0 0 0 0 N/A 1Life Healthcare 0 2 13 0 2.87

1Life Healthcare has a consensus target price of $46.80, indicating a potential upside of 50.14%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Cano Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Cano Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cano Health and 1Life Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cano Health N/A -940.21% -6.80% 1Life Healthcare -22.27% -18.06% -8.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cano Health and 1Life Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A 1Life Healthcare $380.22 million 11.27 -$88.72 million ($0.67) -46.52

Cano Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1Life Healthcare.

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Cano Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

