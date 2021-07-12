Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

SC opened at $40.90 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

