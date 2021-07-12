MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

NYSE MPLN opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.44. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MultiPlan will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $57,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $100,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

