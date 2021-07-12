Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of VIVE stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 400.27% and a negative return on equity of 146.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

