Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

RPAY has been the subject of several other reports. assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

RPAY opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44. Repay has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after buying an additional 3,003,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repay by 299.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Repay by 720.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,842 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $28,359,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth $24,258,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

