ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $10,074,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

