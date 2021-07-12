Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT Raised to $29.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

