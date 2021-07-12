Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

RGR stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.66.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $340,886.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,584.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

