Morgan Stanley Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $135.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.79.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $206.43 on Thursday. Saia has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.77.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

