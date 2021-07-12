Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of SANM opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after acquiring an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,213,000 after buying an additional 256,648 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,531,000 after buying an additional 140,174 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after buying an additional 292,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,793,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

