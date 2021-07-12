Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 1,196.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

