Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AUY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.