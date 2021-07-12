Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €108.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.25 ($121.47).

KBX opened at €96.16 ($113.13) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion and a PE ratio of 29.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €102.63.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

