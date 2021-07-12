Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $614.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce sales of $614.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $605.00 million and the highest is $639.30 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $479.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Cowen upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

