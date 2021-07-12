Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $182,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $767,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.