Financial Analysis: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) & Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.08 $6.71 million N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.26 $3.30 billion $0.55 79.84

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 19.27% 9.22% 1.02% Wells Fargo & Company 9.42% 4.88% 0.41%

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Severn Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Company 0 9 14 0 2.61

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $44.55, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

