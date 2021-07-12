Contrasting Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Globant and Playtika’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $814.14 million 10.82 $54.22 million $1.83 120.22 Playtika $2.37 billion 3.99 $92.10 million $0.24 96.25

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Globant. Playtika is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globant and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 3 6 0 2.67 Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82

Globant presently has a consensus price target of $220.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 61.75%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.02% 9.71% 6.85% Playtika N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Globant beats Playtika on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services. It also provides ePayments, content management systems, future commerce, eLearning, accessibility, web, native and hybrid applications, cross compiled, data strategy, insights, data as a product, data platforms, MLOps, blockchain, Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, intelligent automation, process mining, smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical digital tech, patient journey, research and development, and precision medicine services. In addition, the company offers digital marketing, conversational interface, gaming, OTT, Cloud Ops Studio, Salesforce Studio, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications services; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and agile, automation, load and performance, AI, game, mobile, data testing, accessibility, media and OTT, and conversational interfaces testing services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, healthcare, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

