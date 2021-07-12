Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $54.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of CARR opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.81. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

