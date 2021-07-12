Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of KLDO opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $339.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.31.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,562,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

