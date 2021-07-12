Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

LON PMI opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premier Miton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a market capitalization of £293.72 million and a P/E ratio of 36.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

