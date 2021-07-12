The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.44.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.37. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $250,880.00. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

