MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

MVBF opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53. MVB Financial has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MVB Financial by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MVB Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

