1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $211.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.32. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

