$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

