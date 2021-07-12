Resolute Mining’s (RMGGF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RMGGF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.07.
About Resolute Mining
