Resolute Mining’s (RMGGF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RMGGF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.07.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

