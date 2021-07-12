National Bank Financial Increases Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$36.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PARXF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.50. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

