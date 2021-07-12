Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nintendo presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,706,000 after buying an additional 1,833,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

