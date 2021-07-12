Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of CERE opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -11.69.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

