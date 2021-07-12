TheStreet Downgrades Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.55.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 519.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.