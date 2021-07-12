Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a positive rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.79. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $956,050. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 270,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.