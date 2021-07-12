Meggitt (LON:MGGT) PT Lowered to GBX 455 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGGT. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 450 ($5.88).

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 444.60 ($5.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 482.59. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

