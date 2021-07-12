Oppenheimer Weighs in on Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

SAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 87.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

