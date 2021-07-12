Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce sales of $469.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $175.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

PDCE opened at $44.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.