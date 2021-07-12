Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a research note issued on Saturday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HYVE. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.26).

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Hyve Group stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.72) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.67. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £349.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.