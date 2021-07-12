Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT Set at $17.67 by Raymond James

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given a $17.67 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $986.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,097,000 after acquiring an additional 248,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zogenix by 18.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after buying an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 34.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,955,000 after buying an additional 697,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zogenix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after buying an additional 543,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

