Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $298.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.13.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $260.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $171.57 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.