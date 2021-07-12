Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.77 ($71.50).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €58.27 ($68.55) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.00. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

