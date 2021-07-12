Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBX. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.25 ($121.47).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €96.16 ($113.13) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €102.63. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.