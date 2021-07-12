Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,524.17 ($59.11).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,295 ($56.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £112.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,275.63. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

