Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.44. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €120.65.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

