Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “
Shares of HCM opened at $37.52 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
