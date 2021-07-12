Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Shares of HCM opened at $37.52 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 197,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.