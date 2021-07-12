Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $387.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.