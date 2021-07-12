FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

FTSI opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91. FTS International has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTS International will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,696,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,804,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

