Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Million

Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce sales of $5.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $49.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $43.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 million to $88.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.23 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,737,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

