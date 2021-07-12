Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.84 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.13 billion to $18.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.37.

Aptiv stock opened at $155.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.79. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $75.21 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after buying an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,732,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

