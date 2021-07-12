GAN Limited to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GAN in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GAN. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

GAN stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $714.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.04. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 33.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 408,919 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,020,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 17.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,083,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 940,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 184,313 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,081,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

