Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.16. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.41.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $358.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.