AlphaValue Downgrades Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Reduce

AlphaValue cut shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DASTY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

DASTY stock opened at $253.50 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $259.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes are going to split on Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

